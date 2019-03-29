Overview

Dr. Joseph Bacotti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Bacotti works at MINEOLA OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOC in Mineola, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.