Dr. Joseph Bacchi III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Bacchi III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
University Associates In Ob/gyn140 N Belle Mead Ave Ste E, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had a cyst on my ovary that was causing me pain and needed to be removed surgically. Dr Bacchi was very confident he could help me. he has a calming bedside manner. he was able to remove the cyst carefully without removing the ovary. Keeping my ovary was important to me (I had to have the other ovary removed in a surgery 7 years prior) . He did a great job. My incisions are tiny. I’m happy.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801242342
