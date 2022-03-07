See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Joseph Bacchi III, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Bacchi III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. 

Dr. Bacchi III works at University Associates In OBGYN in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Associates In Ob/gyn
    140 N Belle Mead Ave Ste E, East Setauket, NY 11733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Fetal Ultrasound
Pregnancy Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 07, 2022
    I had a cyst on my ovary that was causing me pain and needed to be removed surgically. Dr Bacchi was very confident he could help me. he has a calming bedside manner. he was able to remove the cyst carefully without removing the ovary. Keeping my ovary was important to me (I had to have the other ovary removed in a surgery 7 years prior) . He did a great job. My incisions are tiny. I’m happy.
    Colleen hervan — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Bacchi III, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801242342
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bacchi III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacchi III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bacchi III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacchi III works at University Associates In OBGYN in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bacchi III’s profile.

    Dr. Bacchi III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacchi III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacchi III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacchi III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

