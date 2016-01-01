Dr. Joseph Babrowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babrowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Babrowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Babrowicz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Locations
Inova Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery - Falls Church2921 TELESTAR CT, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Babrowicz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Babrowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babrowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babrowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babrowicz speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Babrowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babrowicz.
