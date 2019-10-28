Overview

Dr. Joseph Avey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Avey works at Prism Aesthetics in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.