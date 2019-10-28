Dr. Joseph Avey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Avey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Avey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Avey works at
Locations
-
1
Prism Aesthetics260 Beth Stacey Blvd Unit 130, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 368-5857
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Avey?
Dr Avey is the most professional and caring doctor my wife and I have gone to in more years than I can remember. When we had to move to the Orlando area; we could not find a doctor that was in his league. We only wish that we could keep him but a 3 hour drive made it impossible. We would highly recommend Dr. Avey and his Assistant Tracy, as they are both first class!
About Dr. Joseph Avey, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396732970
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- Family Medicine-North York General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- University Of Toronto B.S. In Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avey works at
Dr. Avey speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Avey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.