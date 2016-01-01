Overview

Dr. Joseph Austerman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Olmsted, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley.



Dr. Austerman works at Fairview Hospital Medical Office in North Olmsted - Express Care in North Olmsted, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.