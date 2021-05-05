Dr. Joseph Audette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Audette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Audette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Audette, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Audette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-8817Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 493-3590Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Audette?
I saw Dr Audette on 5/4/2021 because of severe back pain. I have had similar back problems in the past. Dr Audette focused right in on my symptoms and clearly explained the likely cause and how to treat my problem.Having had experience with back issues before, I felt confident with his assessment and prescribed treatment. He is easy to relate to, and he is a very caring person. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Joseph Audette, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992789911
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Audette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Audette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Audette works at
Dr. Audette has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Audette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Audette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Audette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Audette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Audette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.