Overview

Dr. Joseph Atallah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Atallah works at Omni Health Services Ltd in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.