Dr. Joseph Arters, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Arters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Colleg Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Locations
Austintown Podiatry Association1300 S Canfield Niles Rd Ste 1, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 372-1500
John A Flauto Dpm LLC7010 South Ave Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-1200
Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates Ltd1695 Niles Cortland Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 758-0577
Youngstown Orthopedic Assocs1499 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome place!
About Dr. Joseph Arters, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alliance Community Hospital Surgical Residency
- Ohio Colleg Of Podiatric Medicine
- John Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arters has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arters.
