Overview

Dr. Joseph Arters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Colleg Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Arters works at Austintown Podiatry Associates in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH and Boardman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.