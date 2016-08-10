Dr. Arpaia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Arpaia, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Arpaia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Arpaia works at
Locations
Denovo Center LLC935 Willagillespie Rd Ste A, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-0644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Arpaia, he is professional, personable, and went to great lengths to get to know me on a personal level. He is knowledgable regarding psychiatric care, trustworthy, and helped me to build a lot of personal skills. If he has a waiting list, he is worth the wait.
About Dr. Joseph Arpaia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
