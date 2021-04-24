Dr. Arguelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Arguelles, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Arguelles, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Arguelles works at
Locations
Advanced Women's Healthcare in Ob and Gyn Pllc206 Cornelia St Ste 202, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-7544
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing surgeon with excellent bedside manor and I highly recommend him. I was diagnosed with bulging disc which made my sciatic nerve pain feel like someone smashed my ankle with a 20lb sledgehammer and dr Arguelles met with me and told me the truth on every aspect (he is 100% honest) to getting my health back on track. After many people warning me not to do the surgery in Plattsburgh due to the facility not being adequate if there is an error during the surgery which dr said as well. I took my chances and I am so happy I did my leg pain is gone immediately, still sore after 2 weeks but so glad I did the surgery. I am very happy
About Dr. Joseph Arguelles, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972542389
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTAL AND ORAL SURGERY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Arguelles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arguelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arguelles works at
Dr. Arguelles has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arguelles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguelles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguelles.
