Dr. Joseph Aragon, MD
Dr. Joseph Aragon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7500
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
You are in capable hands with this extraordinary cardiologist. Fear not.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Aragon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aragon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aragon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aragon has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aragon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aragon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aragon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aragon.
