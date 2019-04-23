Dr. Joseph Apostol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apostol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Apostol, MD
Dr. Joseph Apostol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Kaiser Hospital Department of Ob Gyn4405 Vandever Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (800) 290-5000
- Kaiser Permanente
We Love Dr. Apostol. He always takes plenty of time with us to answer all of our questions, we never feel rushed. He has wonderful bedside manner with our son.
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Chldrns Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Apostol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apostol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
