Dr. Joseph Antario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Antario, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Antario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Antario works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Laser and Aesthetic Medicine LLC3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 201, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 250-6487
-
2
Twin Rivers Urology2005 Fairview Ave, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 559-0899
-
3
Twin Rivers Urology PC388 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (908) 387-9209
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antario?
Very knowledgeable and caring. Explains everything so I can understand easily. I have problems since having radiation 2 yrs ago and he knows and takes care of me very well. No running around but straight forward and I love that! Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Joseph Antario, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154321800
Education & Certifications
- Health Science Center Brooklyn/Kings Co Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antario works at
Dr. Antario has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antario speaks Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Antario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.