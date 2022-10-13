Overview

Dr. Joseph Antario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Antario works at Concierge Psychiatry of the Lehigh Valley in Easton, PA with other offices in Phillipsburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.