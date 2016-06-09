Overview

Dr. Joseph Anistranski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They completed their residency with Wyo Vly FP



Dr. Anistranski works at THE WRIGHT CENTER FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH in Wilkes Barre, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.