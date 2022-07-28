Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD is a Dermatologist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Delaware Dermatology P.A.737 S Queen St Ste 1, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 736-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous , but he relaxed me and it was a good experience
About Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548321714
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Ringworm, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.