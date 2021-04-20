Dr. Joseph Amos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Amos, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Amos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Amos works at
Locations
Houston Office929 Gessner Rd Ste 2410, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 644-8880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph Amos is one of the most professional and knowledgeable doctors I’ve ever encountered in Pain Management! In addition to his expertise, his bedside manner is truly one of a kind!
About Dr. Joseph Amos, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861668493
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amos works at
Dr. Amos has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Amos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amos.
