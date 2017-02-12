Dr. Joseph Ament, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ament is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ament, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ament, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Ament works at
Joseph D Ament MD920 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 410-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener. Very busy practice
About Dr. Joseph Ament, MD
- Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ament has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ament accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ament speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ament. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ament.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.