Overview

Dr. Joseph Ameh, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine - Lagos Nigeria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Ameh works at Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.