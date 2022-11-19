Dr. Joseph Alukal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alukal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Alukal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Alukal, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
The most caring doctor I have ever encountered.patient, explains clearly follows up daily,easy to get too if you need to talk.Extremely skilled.A true credit to his profession
About Dr. Joseph Alukal, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003084203
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston University School Of Medicine|Boston VA Healthcare System
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill
- Urology
