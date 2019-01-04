See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Summit, NJ
Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Altongy works at CARNIOL PAUL MD OFFICE in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph F Altongy, MD, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 202, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2019
    excellent dr
    Clifton, NJ — Jan 04, 2019
    About Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053367417
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alfred I. Dupont Institute
    Residency
    • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University, Master Of Science In Chemical Engineering, 1975
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altongy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altongy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altongy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altongy works at CARNIOL PAUL MD OFFICE in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Altongy’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Altongy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altongy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altongy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altongy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

