Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Allgeier, DO is a Dermatologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Ocotillo Dermatology3930 S Alma School Rd Ste 8, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 917-4815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Dr. Allgeier is an excellent doctor. Ive been a patient for over 10 years. He is very thorough and explains himself very well. Outstanding bed side manner. The staff is very friendly and make you feel cared for.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144253071
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. Bonaventure University
- Family Practice
Dr. Allgeier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allgeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allgeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allgeier works at
Dr. Allgeier has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allgeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allgeier speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allgeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allgeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allgeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allgeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.