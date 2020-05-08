Dr. Joseph Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Allan, MD
Dr. Joseph Allan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Locations
Willamette Ear Nose & Throat Llp3099 River Rd S Ste 150, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 581-1567
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medico
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- WVP Health Authority
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allan has been my ENT specialist for almost ten years now. I initially started seeing Dr. Allan after I had a serious nosebleed that required an Emergency Room visit a number of years ago, and I have so much confidence in him and the team at Willamette Valley ENT that I continue to return on a regular basis. I appreciate his knowledge and experience, and his clear explanation of information that's important to me about my health conditions. He looks out for the "small" and more important things that might become a concern in the future and lets me know about them so we can work on them together. As I got older and developed problems with my hearing, Dr. Allan referred me for hearing aids, which have helped quite a bit. Thank you all for all the years of great support and patient service !
About Dr. Joseph Allan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1841295664
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Wright Patterson Afb
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allan speaks Swedish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.
