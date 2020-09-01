Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alimasuya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cerda Sniffin Psychology Group6777 N Willow Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 261-2999Tuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday2:30pm - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don't usually write reviews but Dr. Alimasuya really helped me with my problems, and I truly appreciate it. Dr. Alimasuya is a great physician who listens carefully, spends time and doesn't rush! I love to be well informed about every detail of all the choices I have which he caters to. He also does an option with Zoom which is convenient for me. I am surprised that there are complaints about his staff but I didn't experience any issues, his office is very neat and well taken care of.
About Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Nigerian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Alimasuya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alimasuya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alimasuya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alimasuya speaks Hebrew, Nigerian and Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alimasuya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alimasuya.
