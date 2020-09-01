Overview

Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alimasuya works at Own Your Mind Psychology Services and Consultation Inc. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.