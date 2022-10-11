Overview

Dr. Joseph Alia III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Alia III works at Alia Family Practice Inc. in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.