Dr. Joseph Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Alexander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Maine Neurosurgery49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
- 2 92 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was in so much pain he was unable to sleep or to even lie down. Dr. Alexander removed a cyst on his spine and he was INSTANTLY free of pain and slept in his own bed the night of his surgery. Dr. Alexander was thorough, compassionate, and informative. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Alexander, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457331035
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
