Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alencherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Alencherry works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (866) 322-7691
-
2
Daniel Firshein Dpm7 CHRISTOPHER ST, New York, NY 10014 Directions (718) 670-2000
-
3
Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York315 W 57th St Ste 312, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 706-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alencherry?
When I prayed for a miracle god sent me Dr Alencherry! I feared I was going to loose my Right Leg from complications of Charcot foot and I am only 55 years old I was devastated. Dr Alencherry operated and not only saved my limb he also reconstructed my ankle joint which allowed me movement and a much shortened recovery period. He also Cares about his patients and goes out of his way to make you feel comfortable and informed. He also works with a pleasant and highly capable Office staff I highly recommend Dr Alencherry your not going to find many surgeons in NY with his skill and demeanor believe me I looked
About Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023279577
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Queens
- New York Hopsital Queens
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Cornell University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alencherry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alencherry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alencherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alencherry works at
Dr. Alencherry speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alencherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alencherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alencherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alencherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.