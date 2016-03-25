See All Urologists in Coon Rapids, MN
Dr. Joseph Akornor, MD

Urology
2.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Akornor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Akornor works at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Coon Rapids MN in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Hospital
    4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 236-6000
  2. 2
    Minnesota Urology PA
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 530, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 999-6800
  3. 3
    Metro Urology
    11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 470, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 999-6800
  4. 4
    Metro Urology
    6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 999-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Mar 25, 2016
    Very knowledgeable and respectful to patients. He informed me and asked me if I had any questions about all of my procedures related to kidney stone surgeries and also for future prevention. He also makes sure you are doing okay before any surgery or procedure. He is sincere about the concern for each of his patients and make sure they are taken care of.
    Roxanne zenker in Rochester, mn — Mar 25, 2016
    • Urology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497731913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Akornor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akornor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akornor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akornor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akornor has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akornor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akornor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akornor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akornor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akornor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

