Overview

Dr. Joseph Agyemang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Science and Tech School Med Scis and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Agyemang works at Horizon Medical Group in New Windsor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.