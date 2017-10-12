Dr. Joseph Aguiar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Aguiar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Aguiar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Aguiar Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa12015 WHITMARSH LN, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 658-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very welcoming environment in the office. Dr. Aguilar is always professional and willing to listen and offer the best advice going forward.
About Dr. Joseph Aguiar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Plastic Surgery
