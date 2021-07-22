Overview

Dr. Joseph Adel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American U of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Adel works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.