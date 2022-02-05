Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 474 Ovington Ave Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-2625
-
2
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Addeo for many years. He is extremely knowledgeable and caring, and highly respected in his field. He takes his time with each patient and listens to their concerns and difficulties. Would highly recommend to anyone seeking quality care.
About Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1851351571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Addeo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Addeo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Addeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Addeo speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Addeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addeo.
