Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    474 Ovington Ave Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11209 (718) 238-2625
  2. 2
    Maimonides Medical Center
    Maimonides Medical Center
4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 (718) 283-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Addeo for many years. He is extremely knowledgeable and caring, and highly respected in his field. He takes his time with each patient and listens to their concerns and difficulties. Would highly recommend to anyone seeking quality care.
    About Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1851351571
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Addeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addeo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Addeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addeo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

