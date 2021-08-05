Dr. Adan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Adan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Adan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Adan works at
Locations
A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health1938 Soule Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 726-7442
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adan has been my doctor since 2011 and has been amazing to work with regarding my health.
About Dr. Joseph Adan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adan.
