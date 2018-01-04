Dr. Joseph Angel Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Angel Acosta, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Angel Acosta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Acosta works at
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Neurology5247 Didesse Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 215-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Acosta is always happy and smiling and his staff is the same way. I've been to many Neuros and none can come close to Dr. Acosta. He is NOT apathetic and works hard to find a helpful solution to some tough issues. God bless him and his staff.
About Dr. Joseph Angel Acosta, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710976915
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
