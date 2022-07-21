Dr. Joseph Abreu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Abreu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Abreu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winsted, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp|Hospital of Saint Raphael
Dr. Abreu works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 489-1132
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1215 New Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CorVel
- Prime Health Services
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Abreu for an AFIB condition for over 15 years and he has always has been very professional and asks the kind of questions that shows he knows what he is doing which is more than I can say for some other doctors. If you have any type of heart conditions I recommend that you see him.
About Dr. Joseph Abreu, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1003996240
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp|Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abreu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abreu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abreu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abreu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abreu speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreu.
