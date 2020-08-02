See All Family Doctors in Anderson, SC
Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center
    1221 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 231-0235
  2. 2
    Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center Anderson, SC
    3320 Highway 81 N, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 231-0235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Dizziness
Polyneuropathy
Limb Pain
Dizziness
Polyneuropathy

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Glaucoma
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasal Allergies
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sore Throat
Spondylosis
Stitches
Stomach Diseases
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Testosterone Deficiency
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 02, 2020
    Dr. Abraham is an excellent doctor. So knowledgeable. He has solved my medical issues so quickly and better than any other doctor I have known. Dr. Abraham cares. The other doctors I have been to in Seneca, SC and Anderson, SC did not help me and did not seem to care. But Dr. Abraham cared a great deal and focused on my medical issue. I am so glad he is my doctor.
    Bob Hild — Aug 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497934657
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

