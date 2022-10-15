Overview

Dr. Joseph Abdo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abdo works at Desert Valley Plastic Surgery PLLC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.