Dr. Joseph Abdelmalak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Abdelmalak, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine Assyut U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Cerebrovascular Center9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (800) 223-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bronson Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists - Kalamazoo (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)601 John St Ste M-406, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Dr. Joseph Abdemalak has my total trust! He listens intently, is very caring, and very knowledgeable. He will find a solution to resolve your pain. He is honest! He’s not God, he’s just an honest caring, very ,very talented doctor! He tells you the truth!
About Dr. Joseph Abdelmalak, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1770752198
- Cleveland Clinic, Pain Management Department, Anesthesiology Institute
- Anesthesiology Institute, Cleveland Clinic
- Assiut Med Sch Hosp
- Faculty of Medicine Assyut U
- Assiut University
- Anesthesiology
