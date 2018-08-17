See All Nephrologists in Westminster, CO
Dr. Joseph Abdallah, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Abdallah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. 

Dr. Abdallah works at Western Nephrology & Metabolic Bone Dis - Westminster in Westminster, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Nephrology and Metabolic Group
    8410 Decatur St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2018
    Dr. Abdallah, is a blessing!! I was seeing a doctor prior who was way to busy to see and didn't keep me informed on my condition. Dr. Abdallah, is doing the opposite he is constantly keeping me informed of the plan and where I am at in my treatment. My fiance and I are so happy we found a Nephrologist who is patient, kind, and listens. The staff is always nice as well.
    Aleia in Denver, CO — Aug 17, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Abdallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306843602
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Joseph University|University of Kansas
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Abdallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdallah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdallah works at Western Nephrology & Metabolic Bone Dis - Westminster in Westminster, CO. View the full address on Dr. Abdallah’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdallah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

