Dr. Joseph Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Abboud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Abboud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Abboud works at
Locations
-
1
Sarath Reddy MD PC240 Willoughby St Ste 11E, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (203) 276-1000
-
2
A Merryland Health Center1704 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 265-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abboud?
Excellent
About Dr. Joseph Abboud, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710168901
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- University Of Damascus
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboud works at
Dr. Abboud has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abboud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.