Overview

Dr. Joseph Abboud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Abboud works at SARATH REDDY MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.