See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic Grad Sch Med

Dr. Genebriera works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd
    1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2995
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 12525 Philips Hwy
    12525 Philips Hwy Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Genebriera?

    Dec 24, 2022
    Excellent doctor and staff
    — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Genebriera to family and friends

    Dr. Genebriera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Genebriera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD.

    About Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Catalan and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548418346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Grad Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
    • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genebriera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Genebriera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Genebriera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Genebriera works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Genebriera’s profile.

    Dr. Genebriera has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genebriera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Genebriera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genebriera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genebriera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genebriera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.