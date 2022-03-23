Dr. Josefina Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josefina Lozano, MD
Overview
Dr. Josefina Lozano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Lozano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jose David Suarez, MD PA6161 Sunset Dr Ste B, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-1113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozano?
fantastic doctor.
About Dr. Josefina Lozano, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457554297
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozano works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.