Overview

Dr. Josefa Santiago, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Santiago works at Lufkin Adult Medicine Clinic in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.