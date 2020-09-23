See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Vesely Jr works at Marion Heart associates in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Office
    1805 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 867-9600
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 23, 2020
    Everybody Has Different View's ! With All The Disaster In The World Going On Today! ??I Want To Express A Happy Note ??I Was Extremely Satisfied With My Visit With Dr.Vesely And His Staff! They All Were Very Helpful , Very Pleasant Too. Dr.Vesely Was Full Of Knowledge ,And Set My Mind At Ease. He Took His Time With Me , Answer All My Questions Of Concern! I Was So Very Happy To Meet With Him! He Really Made My Day??I Would Highly Recommend Him To My Family And Friend's And I Would Give Him 10 ??'s !! If I Could??
    Mary L. Mckinnon — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD
    About Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427043900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesely Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vesely Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vesely Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vesely Jr works at Marion Heart associates in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vesely Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Vesely Jr has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vesely Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesely Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesely Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesely Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesely Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

