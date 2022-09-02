Dr. Sipos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josef Sipos, MD
Overview
Dr. Josef Sipos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Dr. Sipos works at
Locations
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-3320
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Clay Primary Family Care Center3950 S Country Club Rd Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 874-4800
TMCOne - Rincon10350 E Drexel Rd Unit 110, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 324-1727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Sipos!! He is attentive, kind, informative, and supportive. He asks all the right questions and then actually listens to the answers! He never makes you feel rushed through and discusses options with consideration for your preferences. I will be following him where ever he goes!
About Dr. Josef Sipos, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851829303
Education & Certifications
- PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipos accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipos speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Sipos can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.