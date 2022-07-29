Overview

Dr. Josef Shimonov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Shimonov works at Harvey Mermelstein MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.