Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Josef Shehebar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Shehebar works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Bensonhurst in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Bensonhurst
    2310 65th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Shehebar!
    Dmitriy Adamskiy — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Josef Shehebar, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1316246333
    Education & Certifications

    • Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia U
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    • New York University
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josef Shehebar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shehebar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shehebar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shehebar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shehebar works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Bensonhurst in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shehebar’s profile.

    Dr. Shehebar has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shehebar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehebar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehebar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shehebar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shehebar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

