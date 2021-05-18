Overview

Dr. Josef Shargorodsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Shargorodsky works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.