Dr. Josef Shargorodsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Josef Shargorodsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Josef Shargorodsky is one of the best medical professionals I've ever had the pleasure to deal with! In addition to him being a top-notch doctor, his entire staff is very professional and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Shargorodsky and his medical facility Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat in Neptune, NJ.
About Dr. Josef Shargorodsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1659573384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
