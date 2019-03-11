Overview

Dr. Josef Gutman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gutman works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.