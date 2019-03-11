Dr. Josef Gutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josef Gutman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 386-3466
Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St Ste 400, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gutman is a GREAT Dr. He is very thorough, listens, answers all questIon, compassionate, does not rush, to sum it up, he is THE BEST!
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Dr. Gutman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutman has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutman.
