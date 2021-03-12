Dr. Gurian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josef Gurian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josef Gurian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Ent. Neonatal of Northern Virginia8314 Traford Ln Ste C, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 644-7800
ENT Specialists Northern VA8644 Sudley Rd Ste 114, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 330-4500
ENT Specialists Northern VA1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 500, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 536-2729
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Northern Va6231 Leesburg Pike Ste 500, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 536-2729
Hospital Affiliations
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie Song, MSN-FNP-BC, who is in Dr. Gurian's practice, has given me outstanding care for nose bleeds. She also explained why I have symptoms which have plagued me every spring for years. Now I understand why my allergy tests were always negative. My nasal passages are inflamed by spring pollens and not by allergies. I should have discussed the symptoms with my ENT specialist before seeking unnecessary medical help. Now I can relax while I live with the normal irritation some people suffer during springtime.
About Dr. Josef Gurian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609884063
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
