Dr. Brejt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Josef Brejt, MD
Overview
Dr. Josef Brejt, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.

Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4071
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Josef Brejt, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- 1932594868
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brejt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brejt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brejt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brejt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brejt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.